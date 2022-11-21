Head to Head Comparison: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 23.05% 11.87% 8.87% Viant Technology -3.62% -5.11% -3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 17 9 0 2.25 Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $125.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $6.71, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Viant Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 5.93 $1.38 billion $3.23 25.28 Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.11 -$7.74 million ($0.58) -6.97

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

