Head-To-Head Contrast: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Cyber Apps World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cerberus Cyber Sentinel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 27.92 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Cyber Apps World has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Cyber Apps World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42% Cyber Apps World N/A -143.55% -96.37%

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Rating)

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.