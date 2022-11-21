Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.44 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

HLIO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 278.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

