Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

NYSE:HP traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 105,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

