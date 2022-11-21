Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65. 6,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,233,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

