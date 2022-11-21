Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

