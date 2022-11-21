Horizen Price Down 22.3% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.44 or 0.00052893 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $110.16 million and $8.39 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00236372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00087147 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,047,625 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.