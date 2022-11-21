Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.61 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.70 or 0.00055050 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $113.61 million and $8.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00238678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,064,906 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

