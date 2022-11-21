Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
