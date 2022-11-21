Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Split on Friday, November 25th (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 25th.
IDRA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
