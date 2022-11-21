Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Split on Friday, November 25th (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 25th.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IDRA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

