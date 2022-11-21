Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.44.

IMO stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,518. The company has a market cap of C$47.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$41.04 and a 12 month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

