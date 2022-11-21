IndiGG 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $230,008.63 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $230,008.63 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

