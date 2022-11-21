IndiGG Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $222,022.75 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $222,022.75 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

