Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.65

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $111.07, with a volume of 52661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 285,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

