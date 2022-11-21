Insider Buying: Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Buys 5,915 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) President Garrett Gafke purchased 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,830.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 90,693 shares in the company, valued at $181,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Garrett Gafke purchased 1,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $2,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,362. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 146.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 70.7% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 226.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

