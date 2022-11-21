Insider Buying: LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CEO Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) CEO John D. Dilullo purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,740.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,798. The company has a market capitalization of $202.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.75. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LiveVox in the first quarter worth $77,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 246.3% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 441,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

