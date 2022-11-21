Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires 3,101 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $21,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 188,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,448. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?>
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.