Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires 3,101 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $21,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 188,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,448. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

