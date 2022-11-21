Insider Buying: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Major Shareholder Acquires 285,715 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.05. 43,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 656,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

