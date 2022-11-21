Insider Buying: Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Williamson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

WEF remained flat at C$1.13 during trading on Monday. 499,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.56. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$357.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

