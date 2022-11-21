Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $7.68. 874,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,807. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after buying an additional 7,878,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

