Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) COO Sells 4,463 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. 97,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,861. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 20.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GMS by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

