Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.6 %

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

