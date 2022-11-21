Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,545 ($29.91) to GBX 2,015 ($23.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,210.50 ($14.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.88. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 937 ($11.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,309 ($27.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,095.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,308.52.

In other news, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £97,400 ($114,453.58). In other news, insider Benoit Durteste acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £296,400 ($348,296.12). Also, insider Kathryn Purves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 974 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £97,400 ($114,453.58).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

