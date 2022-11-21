Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Acquired by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBJ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,467. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.