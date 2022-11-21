Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.09. The company had a trading volume of 709,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,629,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.42 and a 200-day moving average of $292.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

