Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,884. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.