Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

11/4/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $120.00.

10/31/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $210.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $140.00.

10/18/2022 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2022 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $130.00.

10/10/2022 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,578. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,970. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

