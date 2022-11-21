Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

Airbus (EPA: AIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/21/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($159.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/15/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($144.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/9/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($144.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/9/2022 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($150.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/3/2022 – Airbus was given a new €185.00 ($190.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($159.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($144.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($150.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($143.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/18/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($159.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/18/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($144.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($137.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($159.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/12/2022 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($150.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($137.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($144.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/10/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($159.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/29/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($159.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/27/2022 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($150.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/26/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($144.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 9/26/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($154.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 9/26/2022 – Airbus was given a new €133.00 ($137.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/23/2022 – Airbus was given a new €175.00 ($180.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Airbus Trading Up 1.4 %
EPA AIR traded up €1.58 ($1.63) on Monday, reaching €114.64 ($118.19). 1,429,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.80. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($103.06).
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Stories
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.