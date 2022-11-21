Investors Buy High Volume of Burlington Stores Call Options (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 3,402 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BURL stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

