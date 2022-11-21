Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 47,647 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 25,994 put options.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.2 %

DoorDash stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.28. 273,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,490. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.04. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $217.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 76,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

