IOST (IOST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.08 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $148.22 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00009443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

