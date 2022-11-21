iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
About iPower
