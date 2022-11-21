iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,798 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after acquiring an additional 754,159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after acquiring an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after acquiring an additional 240,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,414,373. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.