iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 125,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.46. 506,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,428,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

