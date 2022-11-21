iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. 39,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.