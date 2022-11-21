iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $66,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.05. 105,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.