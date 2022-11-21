iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 139,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $119.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

