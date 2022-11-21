Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81,033.16

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.29 million and $81,033.16 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,820.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00021583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00229857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03289751 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $84,962.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

