Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,061 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total value of $259,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,479,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,608,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MORN traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $240.43. 7,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,636. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
