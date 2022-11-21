Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,061 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total value of $259,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,479,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,608,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $240.43. 7,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,636. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

