Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.