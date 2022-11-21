Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Root to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Root to $32.40 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Root has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Root will post -20.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galileo PTC Ltd acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $8,960,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Root by 661.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in Root by 39.6% during the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,400 shares during the period.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

