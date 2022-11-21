Keep Network Market Cap Hits $67.80 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $67.80 million and $809,204.80 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
