Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.69. 34,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

