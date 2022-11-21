Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,343. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

