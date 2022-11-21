Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $5.51 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYK traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $224.94. 26,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,513. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $214.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

