Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.41. 26,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,764. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

