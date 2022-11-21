Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 9,419 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,452,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.77. 3,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.08 and its 200-day moving average is $400.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

