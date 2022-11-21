Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of YETI worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen increased their price target on YETI to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

