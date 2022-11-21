Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AON by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.93. 14,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

