Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells $372,000.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lantronix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lantronix stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.00. 82,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 283,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 379,353 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.